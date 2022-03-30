Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,863,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,390,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

