Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Exicure by 898.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exicure by 649.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exicure by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

