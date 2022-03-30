Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,146.00 price target on the stock.

EXPGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of Experian stock remained flat at $$39.84 on Wednesday. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. Experian has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

