EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Down 1.6%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 34,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 188,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

