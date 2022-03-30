F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $223.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,126 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.