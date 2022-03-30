Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) PT Lowered to SEK 125

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 145 to SEK 125 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Fabege from SEK 135 to SEK 140 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Fabege stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Fabege has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

