Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 662,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 395,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

