Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

