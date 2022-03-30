Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.