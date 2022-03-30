Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

