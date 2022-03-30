Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report sales of $403.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

FOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

