Financial Comparison: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Biomea Fusion and RedHill Biopharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biomea Fusion and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$41.57 million ($1.76) -2.53 RedHill Biopharma $85.76 million 1.68 -$97.74 million ($2.11) -1.30

Biomea Fusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RedHill Biopharma. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHill Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -29.05% -25.40% RedHill Biopharma -113.98% -379.42% -49.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biomea Fusion and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 5 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.70%. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 529.56%. Given RedHill Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RedHill Biopharma is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Summary

Biomea Fusion beats RedHill Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 1/2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and Phase 2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which has completed Phase 2a study. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

