Financial Comparison: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.35 $734.56 million $1.03 9.30

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% Vipshop 3.99% 16.53% 9.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 8 0 0 2.00

Vipshop has a consensus price target of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.