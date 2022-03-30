Financial Contrast: REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and VistaGen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A VistaGen Therapeutics $1.09 million 223.58 -$17.93 million ($0.36) -3.28

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and VistaGen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and VistaGen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -3.43% VistaGen Therapeutics -2,465.94% -44.10% -36.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (Get Rating)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans. It also offers online banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy. The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

