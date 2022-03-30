Financial Contrast: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global 0 4 1 0 2.20

Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 96.73%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.68 $20.84 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.85 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -20.77

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global.

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95% Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34%

Summary

Momentive Global beats Sify Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.