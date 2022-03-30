First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

