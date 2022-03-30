First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $8,338,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

