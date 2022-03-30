First Merchants Corp Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

