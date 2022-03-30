First Merchants Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15.

