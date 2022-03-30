First Merchants Corp Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.29.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.58 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

