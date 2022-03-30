First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

