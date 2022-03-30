First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 327 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

