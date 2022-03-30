First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 4,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

