First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,965. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
