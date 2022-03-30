First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.