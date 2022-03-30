First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $173.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $169.34 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

