First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSFG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.