First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

First Solar stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,658. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

