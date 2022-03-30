First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
