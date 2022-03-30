First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

