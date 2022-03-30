First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.

FMY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

