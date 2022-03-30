First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.
FMY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.