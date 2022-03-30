First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,626,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,485,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,394,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,838,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 56,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.