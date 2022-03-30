First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of TDIV stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $64.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
