FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.10

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 44069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

