Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fisker by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

