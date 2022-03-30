Flamingo Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $79.30 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.11 or 0.07221898 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.06 or 0.99816624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046802 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.