FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 1.3% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $60.50. 118,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 63,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.