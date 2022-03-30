Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 494,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 8,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,964. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.