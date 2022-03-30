Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE FL opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

