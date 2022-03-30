Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.96

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.96 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.76 ($1.48), with a volume of 478491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 160.68 and a quick ratio of 160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,274 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,752.29).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

