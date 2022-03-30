Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 13.2%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 5,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,174,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

