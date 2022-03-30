ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.
NYSE FORG opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
