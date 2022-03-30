FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Financial Analysis

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get FormFactor alerts:

This table compares FormFactor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.90% 13.02% 10.23% Synaptics 9.85% 30.47% 13.80%

FormFactor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 1 11 0 2.92

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $288.64, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than FormFactor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $769.67 million 4.43 $83.92 million $1.07 40.70 Synaptics $1.34 billion 6.38 $79.60 million $3.53 61.65

FormFactor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.