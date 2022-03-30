Fort Henry Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 38,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

