Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 30,530 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of KE opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $516.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

