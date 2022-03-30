Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NVE by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 326.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth $109,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 52.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

