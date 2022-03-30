Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 296,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $577,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AGM opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.