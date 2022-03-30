Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

