Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. FOX has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,995,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in FOX by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

