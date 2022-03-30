Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

