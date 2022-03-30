Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FC opened at $48.50 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.