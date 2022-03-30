Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 18,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

